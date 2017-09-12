View the gallery

What better way to spend New York Fashion Week than with a legendary supermodel? Last night, DuJour welcomed Cindy Crawford and husband Rande Gerber to its NYFW bash at Manhattan’s Mr. Purple. With an array of top-shelf business ventures, from Crawford’s Meaningful Beauty skincare line to Gerber’s billion-dollar tequila brand Casamigos – not to mention their daughter Kaia’s white-hot modeling career – the pair defines the term “power couple.” But Crawford and Gerber made time last night to catch up with our own Jason Binn about business, beauty, and how to stay authentic.

“I think it’s all about authenticity,” Crawford says. “Nowadays, with social media, people are even more cued into what goes on. If you’re going to be associated with a brand, you have to make it authentic.”

“It’s a lifestyle, and it’s about the authenticity of what that is,’ Gerber adds. “Obviously we’re happy that everyone loves [Casamigos] as much as we do, but that was not the purpose of making it. We made it to drink and for our friends to drink. And that was it,” he says of the company he cofounded with George Clooney, and which reportedly sold to Diageo for $1 billion.

And while the duo may have blown off some steam at last night’s party, Crawford says its their work ethic that unites them. “We’re both workers,” she tells Binn. “If we retired, a week later we’d be like, ‘Okay, we’re bored. What should we do now?’”

Other fashion-forward guests included Carole Radziwill of Real Housewives of New York, model Kristen Taekman, and musician Gene Simmons.