Where to Sip and Share in NYC’s Seaport District

Hidden atop Pier 17 in the Seaport District is a brand-new (and might we mention year-round) rooftop cocktail den, R17. Master mixologist Mark Murphy whips up finely crafted cocktails and inventive modern American small plates in a sexy atmosphere no matter what the weather forecast; in winter, it’s the perfect warm escape with an enclosed rooftop and roaring fireplaces.

Come summertime, the space transforms into an open-air haven with stunning views of lower Manhattan and the Brooklyn skyline. If you’re going the custom cocktail route, try the F.Dirty.R., made with Sipsmith gin, dry vermouth, brine, and basil, and topped with a prosciutto olive, or the very fitting Manhattan View, assembled with Baker’s seven-year bourbon, Cocchi Barolo Chinato, bitters, and an Amarena cherry. Star players on the small-plates menu include Australian Wagyu rib eye with salsa verde, and Snake River Farms short rib with miso carrot and Mughal curry.