The Art of Architecture in Aspen

The Aspen Art Museum has launched a new partnership with longtime collaborators Chris Stone and David Fox, founders of renowned New York–based architecture and design firm STONEFOX. The dynamic duo, who have been supporting the AAM for more than a decade by consulting on event design and contributing auction donations, will help with future installation plans at the museum including advanced lighting to optimize art pieces.

“We are thrilled to be working with the Aspen Art Museum to highlight their incredible exhibition programming and contribute to the enhancement of the museum’s gallery spaces. It is an exciting opportunity to reach such a wide audience and to impact the Aspen community’s experiences of their landmark art museum.” The AAM endeavors to highlight continual focus on the relationship between art, architecture, and design, with an expansive view toward furthering approaches to future exhibition design, making it perfect timing for this partnership.

“We love being a part of the Aspen Art Museum family because the museum, while a smaller-scale institution, has a huge gravitational pull in the art world. You get all the benefits and intimacy that its size affords, like direct access and communication with curators, artists, and its CEO and director, Heidi Zuckerman, as well as opportunities of an institution 10 times the size.”