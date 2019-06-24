Summer Shopping at Lilly Pulitzer

Stroll into the just-opened Lilly Pulitzer shop in Newport Beach, and you’ll instantly be surrounded by breathtaking floral vines that rival the brand’s designs. Walk past the stunning bespoke mural frames that decorate the sales floor and head toward the fitting rooms, which are uniquely painted with Cali-inspired designs, including mirrors custom-detailed with seashells. Yet what truly sets the OC Lilly Pulitzer location apart from the 60-plus others across the U.S.—besides that it’s the first of the popular retail shops in the Golden State—is the debut of its beauty bar, which will host pop-up shops with beauty and wellness brands.

Discerning consumers can test products, receive expert consultations, and pick up complimentary samples from some of the world’s most coveted brands. CEO Michelle Kelly recalls that Pulitzer herself often commented that her designs reflect the notion that it’s always summer somewhere. “Southern California certainly embraces that aesthetic and attitude,” Kelly adds.