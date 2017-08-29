View the gallery

Chefs and athletes alike convened at the W Hotel New York last week as one of the most highly anticipated tennis events, Citi Taste of Tennis, returned to Manhattan. Some of the world’s most famous tennis players and New York’s top chefs attended the night’s festivities, including Venus Williams, Sam Groth, and Robert Lindstedt. Iron Chef America and James Beard award winner Masaharu Morimoto hosted a sushi rolling competition, pinning doubles tennis champs Mike and Bob Bryan against Good Morning America’s Lara Spencer. After an evening filled with amazing stars and athletes, the night ended with Citi Taste of Tennis After Dark. Hosted by Wendy Israel of Treat House, players and guests were able to treat themselves to a dessert tasting experience that included Wowfulls, thai rolled ice cream from I-CE NY and cookie dough confections from Cookie DŌ.