The Seagram Building’s culinary renaissance continues with the Pool, the latest restaurant to open in the iconic space once occupied by the Four Seasons restaurant. Now operated by Major Food Group, the it-restaurateurs behind Carbone, this multi-tiered dining complex is already home to the Grill, a steakhouse opened in May. The Pool, by contrast, focuses on seafood, with top-tier varieties like halibut, Montauk striped bass, and Portuguese turbot hand-selected by executive chef and Major Food Group cofounder Rich Torrisi, who was once named one of Food & Wine’s Best New Chefs.

Once you’ve taken in the original Phillip Johnson-designed interiors and artwork by Alexander Calder, start your evening with one of the bar’s carefully formulated cocktails. The Cucumber, made with absinthe, lime and cane sugar, pairs perfectly with the raw bar’s catches of the day, from prawns and oysters to sashimi. Or, to truly channel the restaurant’s opulent pedigree, go for the menu’s most prized caviar, the golden osetra.

For a main course, the Dover sole is the showstopper, served deboned with a simple yet flavorful butter and parsley sauce and a spritz of lemon. And with the Pool’s encyclopedic wine list, from 200-year-old varieties to an indulgent Château d’Yquem, there are plenty of nightcaps to choose from. But don’t leave before dessert: the layered coconut cream with pink grapefruit and matcha or chocolate custard make perfect endings to this fine dining extravaganza.

Main image credit: Scott Frances