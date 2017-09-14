The Bar Method, a cult favorite for ballet-based boutique workout classes, recently opened its first-ever Williamsburg location. The studio already has over 100 locations and is currently celebrating its 16th anniversary. Already available to Brooklynites in Cobble Hill, this location brings the popular classes to a completely new neighborhood.

Situated around the corner from the trendy Wythe, William Vale and Williamsburg Hotels, the sleek studio offers a 1-hour and 45-minute express barre classes, both of which use ballet-inspired moves to lengthen and tone the muscles. The class format combines different types of interval training that maximizes caloric burn even after leaving the class. Each class begins with a warm up and arm work, followed by thigh work and seat work at a ballet bar. Next, move through a series of ab strengthening exercises at the bar. These exercises work double time by increasing your stamina and working your legs. Finally, the class moves to the center of the floor for a series of moves that target the abs, back, and legs. Each class ends with a slow and relaxing stretch session.

And if you’re worried about properly hitting each position and form, don’t worry: Attention to detail is also a major focus of the studio, where you feel like you’re receiving personal training during the group class. Instructors check and gently correct your form throughout the class, all while remembering each attendee’s name and providing edits to the exercises, making it possible for each person to achieve their best workout.

The Bar Method, Williamsburg

97 N 10th St.

Brooklyn, NY 11249

(718) 963-0628