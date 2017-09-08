Shop Adam Selman, Anna Sui and More at This NYFW Pop-Up

This year, in conjunction with New York Fashion Week, IMG will help fashion show-goers tap into even greater cultural awareness by contributing to global education through the charitable retail pop-up shop, The Shop @ NYFW: The Shows. This year, the shop has teamed up with WME|IMG’s philanthropic partner UNICEF USA to produce the #ModelCitizen campaign, providing school supplies for underserved children globally. The socially conscious t-shirt bar at The Shop will feature exclusive designs from eight prominent designers: Prabal Gurung, Alice + Olivia, Adam Selman, Naeem Khan, Bibhu, Cynthia Rowley, Marchesa and Anna Sui. For each shirt sold, 50% of the retail price ($48) will directly benefit UNICEF USA.

As part of the partnership, models will be inspiring support for global education work by wearing the designer tees in between fashion shows throughout the week. The Shop, located at 859 Washington St., will be open from September 8 – 10 from 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.