Inside New York Botanical Garden’s Winter Wonderland Ball

Each year, an affluent group of socialites gather at one of the most glamorous black tie events of the holiday season. This year, the New York Botanical Garden’s 20th annual Winter Wonderland Ball was presented by Bottega Veneta and brought 500 elites—youthful and glamorous by nature—from all over to raise proceeds for the NYBG’s Children’s Education Program. Together, $350,000 was raised for the impactful cause after a dazzling night of dinner and dancing within the Enid A. Haupt Conservatory, the Garden’s Victorian-style crystal palace.

Guests gathered on the red carpet at the start of the evening with passed hors d’oeuvres and cocktails. Mingling continued as attendees made their way through the current exhibit of magnificent model trains winding through a sprawling landscape in miniature, featuring iconic New York landmarks made of natural materials. With its 27th year of display, the Holiday Train Show at the New York Botanical Gardens does not disappoint.

Proceeds from the event support NYBG’s world-renowned Children’s Education Program, which provides children, families and teachers with year-round access and opportunities to connect with nature. Fun and engaging hands-on activities encourage nutrition awareness and environmental stewardship through inquiry-based curricula that include gardening and healthful eating as well as plant science and conservation. The NYBG has been a pioneer and leader in this field—setting standards for institutions locally and nationally—and now serves 300,000 visitors, 90,000 students, and 3,000 teachers annually.

The Winter Wonderland Ball Chairs include Alex Assouline, Georgina Bloomberg, Natalie Bloomingdale, Peter Brant Jr., Sarah Chilton, Martin Dawson, Anne Hathaway, Gillian Hearst, Hilary Rhoda and Ariana Rockefeller. Vice Chairs include Sarah Engel, Kerry Joyce, Serena Marron, Nicole Meyers, Laurence Milstein, Alexandra Porter, Zack Thain and Timo Weiland. Notable guests included Kelsey Asbille, Jeremy Batoff, James Bloomingdale, MaryKate Boylan, Lili Buffet, Zoe Bullock Remmel and more.