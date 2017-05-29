There was a time when going to a music festival meant being completely consumed by music for the entire weekend, but as these events become bigger, better and more popular, the very concept of a music festival has evolved into a cultural exploration featuring food, art installations and beyond.

For example, the playground New Yorkers call Randall’s Island has hosted Governors Ball Music Festival since 2011. Every year the festival features an exceptional music lineup (this year Lorde, Tool and Cage the Elephant will all be appearing), local NYC grub curated by The Infatuation and art installations that always prove to be Instagram gold. And with secondary New York City-based festivals such as Panorama and The Meadows Music & Arts Festival popping up in recent years, producers of Gov Ball have seriously amped up the volume on Randall’s Island.

In between sets this Friday, Saturday and Sunday, concert-goers will want to want to stop by the Tito’s Stillhouse Lounge. It’s air conditioned, for one, and you’ll be able to savor refreshing craft cocktails while saving your inevitably sunburnt shoulders from the sun.

Most festivals offer a swanky bar or lounge of some sort, but the Tito’s Stillhouse Lounge will provide guests with more than just a signature Bloody Mary and a little buzz before a day in the sun. Tito’s Handmade Vodka has partnered with Musicians On Call, a nonprofit foundation that works to bring live music to patients in healthcare facilities all over the country. These in-room performances have brought music and love to nearly 600,000 patients since 1999. The benefits go beyond a few moments of joy– music has been proven to improve blood pressure, alleviate pain and promote a positive emotional outlook.

In honor of the partnership, festival-goers will be encouraged to snap a photo in front of a mural located near the lounge and share it on social media using #LoveTitos. For every post of the Tito’s Love Mural, the vodka brand will donate $1, up to $10,000, to MOC. Additionally, attendees can write directly on the mural about someone they love.

“We love participating in festivals, but felt like we could do more as brand,” says Zack Flores, regional charity events manager at Tito’s Handmade Vodka. “Our goal with #LoveTitos is to highlight, educate and encourage fans to spread love within their communities, and Musicians On Call is the perfect partner.”

MOC supporters over the years have included Bruce Springsteen, Kelly Clarkson, Camila Cabello, Ed Sheehan, Nick Jonas, Rachel Platten and more. The foundation’s vision is to have a world filled with the healing power of music.

“We’re looking forward to connecting with music lovers and building our network of champions who can help us expand our reach, allowing us to share the healing power of music with more hospital patients across the country,” says Pete Griffin, President of Musicians on Call.

Be sure to stop by the Tito’s Love Mural at Governors Ball Music Festival this year from June 2nd to June 4th.