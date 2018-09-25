Visit The Newest SoCal Louis Vuitton Outpost

It’s only fitting that housed in the largest (and arguably most luxe) shopping plaza on the West Coast is also the largest single-level retail floor in the Americas, thanks to Louis Vuitton. The addition to the fashion house’s empire, designed by Peter Marino, officially reopened after massive renovations inside the South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa, and can be described as a must-see SoCal travel destination.

With personalization at its core, the store boasts a full roster of experiential shopping, starting with a full-time hand-painter that decorates hard-sided travel pieces with custom motifs. On the floor above, customers can find the brand’s first ever in-store workshop and resident artisan studio in the United States. Always putting on a show, the Louis Vuitton artisans handcraft and restore pieces, epitomizing the house’s core value of unique innovation.

The location will also feature exclusive product ranging across ready-to-wear, leather goods, shoes, accessories, textiles, watches, fine jewelry, fragrance, publishing and home. Besides the vast and artful arrangement of Louis Vuitton goods, colorful art by esteemed international artists line the walls of Louis Vuitton’s newly expanded Costa Mesa destination.