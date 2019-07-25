A Look Inside Louis Vuitton’s Unique Exhibition

In honor of the brand’s decades of collaborations and collections, Louis Vuitton has launched a special exhibit to celebrate its 160-year-long legacy. The Louis Vuitton X exhibit, located on Rodeo Drive, invites guests to immerse themselves into the brand’s celebrated archives.

The launch of the exhibit took place on June 27 and was hosted by Michael Burke and Delphine Arnault. Notable guests including Jaden Smith, Miranda Kerr, and Millie Bobby Brown attended the opening along with brand ambassadors, artists, and local tastemakers. The private viewing included cocktails and an intimate dinner at the Goldstein Residence.

The exhibit features two floors and ten digitally interactive rooms showcasing the brands past and future journey of innovations, artistic collaborations, and designs. Charged with new experiences for attendees, the rooms also spotlight three Instagram camera effects inspired by the Louis Vuitton universe, specially created for the exhibition.

An exclusive pop-up store will open in the exhibit inviting guests to enjoy Louis Vuitton Women’s ready-to-wear, leather goods, accessories, shoes, fragrances, Objets Nomades and books. The store also features a selection of products curated by Sarah Andelman, founder of Just an Idea and former creative director of Colette.

Louis Vuitton X exhibition and the special pop-up store will both be open to the public until September 15.

Click here for more information on the exhibit and see below for complete details and schedule.

Louis Vuitton X

468 North Rodeo Drive

Beverly Hills, CA 90210

Open from June 28 to September 15, 2019

Monday – Saturday: 10 am – 9 pm

Sunday: 11 am – 7 pm

Free Admission