If it’s a room with a view you’re looking for, The Everly will exceed your wildest expectations. With 216 rooms, including 12 suites, all offering breathtaking panoramic vistas ranging from the Hollywood sign to the downtown Los Angeles cityscape to all the way to the Pacific Coast. With a fifth-floor pool deck that serves cocktails and light bites day and night, and Jane Q, a street-level restaurant offering a menu honoring the California slow food movement, the hotel has become the crown jewel of its Beachwood Canyon neighborhood.

If you decide to go further west, don’t miss The Jeremy West Hollywood, with nearly 300 rooms (including 50 suites and two penthouses), plus there’s a luxurious pool, café, restaurant and lobby bar, and spectacular 360-degrees views of the city. Speaking of panoramic views, you can also see everything the City of Angels has to offer on the rooftop deck of the just-opened La Peer Hotel, an elegant and intimate enclave anchored in the heart of West Hollywood’s celebrated Design District. This design-forward property offers 105 rooms and suites and a new restaurant concept created by celeb chef Casey Lane, acclaimed for Casa Apicii in New York City, as well as the Tasting Kitchen in Venice, California.