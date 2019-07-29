Meet The Leader of Luxury

The luxury group will open its 100th hotel this year, in addition to its Central Park property undergoing a massive renovation. Since its founding, the hotel has been recognized as one of the 20th century’s premier grande dame hotels and a New York landmark, and it couldn’t have happened without the leadership of Lisa Holladay, global brand leader and vice president of St. Regis Hotels & Resorts and The Ritz-Carlton. “I feel incredibly fortunate to oversee two such iconic hospitality brands,” she says. Below, the hotel guru shares the exciting scoop on what’s happening with them both.

Tell us about all the new developments at The Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park.

The Ritz-Carlton just completed a major renovation of its guest rooms, Club Lounge, La Prairie Spa, and lobby, and debuted Contour, a new lounge. Ritz-Carlton hotels are now being designed so that each one is unique and tells a story about the destination, and our Central Park property is a great example of this new direction. I love the new design of the guest rooms, which really bring New York City’s style and spirit to life in a thoughtful way.… The last time I was there, I asked when I could move in!

What do you think is the biggest trend you are seeing in travel at the moment?

I have seen an increased desire for experiences that feel local and authentic to a destination. People want to immerse themselves in a destination and are now looking for curated access to local people and culture. And more than ever, our guests are seeking those unique, one-of-a-kind moments that they can’t get anywhere else.

What’s your favorite Ritz-Carlton or St. Regis property of all?

Don’t make me choose! Usually my favorite is the one I have visited most recently.… I just stayed at the newly opened St. Regis Hong Kong, which is an incredible property. The hotel was designed by André Fu and incorporates Hong Kong’s heritage, culture, and history in a really modern way.