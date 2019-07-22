Visit an Eco-Chic Luxury Escape

After a $71 million renovation, the former Peter Miller Hotel, built in 1936 and designed by legendary South Beach architect Russell Pancoast, will reopen this summer as the Lennox Hotel. An eco-chic vibe is evident throughout the four-building hotel, which retains the original façade but features an entirely updated interior, replete with luxe touches such as naturally preserved moss on the walls surrounding the plunge pool; upcycled furnishings sourced by Argentine interior designer Juan Ciavarella and made in Patagonia; and vegan bath products. The beach is just a few blocks away, but the property will spirit you there in a golf cart if you prefer.