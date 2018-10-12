Artistic Endeavors in Las Vegas

Palms

Part of the Palms’ $620 million renovation has included incorporating art from some of the world’s most renowned artists throughout the property, with names such as Basquiat and Andy Warhol commanding attention. It’s a shark sculpture by Damien Hirst, however, that has been drawing some controversy. The installation at Unknown Bar (also designed by Hirst) features a 13-foot long preserved shark divided among three formaldehyde-filled tanks.

Bellagio

Japanese artist Kisho Mwakaiyama invites spectators into his process as he creates “Vendarta 100: Six Elements and The Seasons” through January. From a guest lounge, curious guests can watch the artist produce 24 square gouache paintings in the temporary artist studio located next to the Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art, or see the finished product when it goes on permanent display at Mandalay Bay.

Park MGM

Trees are a big focus for any park, but especially in Park MGM’s new lobby. Brazilian woodworker Henrique Oliveira’s brings the outdoors inside with his centerpiece, which incorporates giant root structures spanning across the ceiling. Explore the rest of the lobby a bit more and discover other nature-inspired visuals by David Hockney, Shahram Karimi and Shoja Azari.

Fashion Show

Art doesn’t always have to be confined to a room, as the new installation at Fashion Show has proven. The luxe mall’s new Sculpture Garden features two pieces from Burning Man, Heartfullness and InSpire.