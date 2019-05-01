Art in Orange County is Here to Stay

The Laguna Art Museum was founded back when the city, now synonymous with both luxury and Snapchat’s Endless Summer, was but a mere artists’ colony. The town’s artist population banded together to form a locus to both showcase and preserve their works. Fast-forward a hundred years to present day, and the museum, already one of Southern California’s premier arts and culture destinations, is expanding the collection to fete its centennial. The updated collection will feature both the contemporary and the legendary, from the early-20th-century style of Ruth Peabody’s works to the postmodern oeuvre of Dan McCleary. The growing collection aims to please for the next century as much as for this one.