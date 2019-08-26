A Luxe Parisian Culinary Experience in New York City

New York City can be chaotic and exhausting in a lot of ways but it does do a few things really well. The food in particular can be impressive and truly makes up for the city’s shortcomings (read: please get out of my way, tourist). New York City has been bequeathed with a roster of the world’s most stellar chefs, culinary geniuses, cocktail experts, and dessert masters, resulting in some of the world’s top restaurants.

One of the newest restaurants to open in Manhattan is L’Avenue at Saks, a luxurious Parisian dining experience within the Saks Fifth Avenue flagship. As the very first endeavor for L’Avenue and the Costes Group outside of its critically acclaimed landmark in Paris, there is a bit of pressure on this New York City restaurant. The menu was curated by Chef Didier Coly and perfected by the recently named Executive Chef, Cedric Domenech.

Chef Domenech says of joining the team, “I am truly humbled and honored to be a part of the L’Avenue at Saks culinary team here in America.” He adds, “As I continue to discover new, regional ingredients and seasonality, I am excited to share my ideas for new dishes and memorable events with my counterparts abroad. Everyday, my amazing team and I work to bring a fresh and creative approach to the kitchen. From facilitating provisions with suppliers or putting the last touches on a plate before it is served to our guests, I ensure each dish is reflective of the Parisian and Asian-inspired cuisine that have become synonymous with the Paris restaurant scene.”

The culinary menu features traditional French, Asian and American cuisines, and desserts by world-renowned French pâtissier Pierre Hermé. With an exclusive cocktail menu by mixologist Nico de Soto, guests will have a complete experience at L’Avenue. Signature dishes include Avocado and Tuna Tartar, Morel Rigatoni, Tom Yam Chili Sea Bass, and Spicy Thai Beef Tenderloin.

L’Avenue at Saks is an oasis of beautiful Parisian design spanning across two floors, with a sophisticated French art deco-inspired dining room and an intimate cocktail lounge and outdoor terrace dubbed Le Chalet. Designed by celebrated architect Philippe Starck, the restaurant boasts chic design elements while maintaining an inviting aesthetic.

Visit L’Avenue at Saks Monday through Saturday from 11am until 11pm and Sunday from 11am until 10pm.

Le Chalet and The Terrace is open Monday through Saturday from 11am until 12am and Sunday 11am until 11pm.