Gene Simmons is a businessman—and being a front man for KISS is only one part of that business. Of course the makeup, the tongue and the voice made him recognizable–but his business ventures, both related and unrelated to the glam rock band that brought him notoriety in the ‘80s, are what’s bringing him the power.

Dey Street Books is set to release Simmons’ On Power: My Journey Through the Corridors of Power and How You Can Get More Power. “Power exists for Hitler and power exists for The Pope. It can be used for good or bad,” he says. “It’s strictly currency. What you do with it has to do with your moral and ethical bent.”

In the book Simmons shares stories from his own life and career but also talks about historical figures like Cleopatra and Napoleon Bonaparte, plus modern-day marvels like Elon Musk and Oprah Winfrey.

In addition to the book, Gene also releases his first box set this year, which includes a hand delivery to the buyer. The Vault is what Simmons calls a 50-year time capsule that serves as a soundtrack to his life, filled with songs he’s written, but has never released. The Vault also includes a new Gene action figure, an “In Gene We Trust” oversize commemorative coin, a deluxe book containing over 50,000 words and 160 pages of unseen photos from his personal collection.

As for the signature glasses, don’t expect him to take them off anytime soon. “The sun never sets on planet cool. Don’t worry about what anyone else is doing—find your suit of amount that fits you, that enables you to be less vulnerable.“