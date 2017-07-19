Kevin Boehm’s Guide to Chicago

The man behind celebrated haunts like chef Stephanie Izard’s Girl & the Goat launches his 18th restaurant, The Bellemore, this season. Here are his favorite spots in Chi-Town.

Power Lunch: Sumi Robata Bar serves superauthentic, robatayaki in a small, discreet setting. Chef Gene Kato’s food is always beautiful and served with laser precision.

Date Night: My favorite restaurant in the world, Alinea, accomplishes the rare feat of providing theatrics, hospitality and some of the best-tasting food on the planet.

Retail Therapy: My house is pretty modern, so I like to balance that with items that are weird and vintage. I can find both at Architectural Artifacts, where it’s easy to kill hours.

Field Trip: Steppenwolf Theatre’s ensemble cast has an embarrassment of riches, and some of its premieres, like August Osage County, have gone on to worldwide fame.