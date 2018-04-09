View the gallery

Last week, Cartier descended on San Francisco for its annual international party at Pier 48 to celebrate the launch of the brand’s Santos timepiece. Hosts Mercedes Abramo, President & CEO of Cartier North America and communications director Arnaud Carrez gathered an international crowd to revel in the house’s innovation and design. Celebrities, influencers and style icons from across the country and the world met up for a wild, all-night “Bold & Fearless”-themed party with performances by Jamie XX, Nonotak, Wade Crescent, Hot Chip and Phoenix.

But it wasn’t all fun and games. Prior to the party, Cartier also hosted a day of social labs that included conversations with visionaries and innovators from many disciplines. Speakers including David LaChapelle, Larry Jackson, Yves Behar, Freida Pinto, Neville Wakefield and Melanie Laurent discussed topics ranging from sociology to aviation pioneer Alberto Santos-Dumont.

Guests included Jake Gyllenhaal, Sofia Coppola, Sienna Miller, Lily Collins, and Chloe Sevigny. Click through the gallery for the full slate of attendees.