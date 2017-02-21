The Honda Classic, South Florida’s sole professional golf tournament, comes to the PGA National Resort & Spa in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, through February 26. Aside from what loud getup will Rickie Fowler wear, and will last year’s champion, Adam Scott, be able to defend his title, more than 200,000 fans also can wonder what treatment they should have at the newly renovated spa.

“Some pros book massages before or after the week, but mostly we see their significant others and relatives,” said spa director Cecilia Tate, adding the spa’s 32 treatment rooms and 100 technicians can handle the influx. “It’s a myth that we’re ever too busy.”

She sweetens the excuse to escape the crowds through a special promotion for an express facial with Dr. Dennis Gross’s Hyaluronic Marine Hydrating Modeling Mask. She selected the product because its multi-acid formula corrects sun damage quickly without redness, so clients don’t miss their favorite player tee off. “It’s the perfect quick refresher,” she said.

Or, guests can linger longer for the ultimate pool day. Unique to the region, the spa’s “waters of the world” are not only sought after for their healing properties, but reserved for adult-age spa guests. Each of the four pools has its benefits, such as Dead Sea salts imported from Israel for muscle tension and French minerals to acclimate to the tropics and boost the immune system. Massage therapists perform the 50-minute Watsu water treatment in either.

“It’s like being in the womb. You go to the next level of relaxation,” said Tate, who’s all about exotic services like Lomilomi, a deep, invigorating massage technique from Hawaii with pineapple and coconut oils.

And if that doesn’t do the trick, there’s always the onsite café’s watermelon spa-tini with muddled fresh fruit.

“People are usually pretty happy after a few of those.”

Visit the PGA National Resort & Spa in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida at 400 Avenue of the Champions; or go to spaatpga.com for more information.