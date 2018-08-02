View the gallery

With a lineup consisting of headliners The Weeknd, Janet Jackson and The Killers, New York City’s Panorama Music Festival took to Randall’s Island last weekend with high hopes. Day one started with a few clouds and rain, ending in the festival being evacuated early. But, the second and third day put forward an admirable effort to make up for it.

Panorama is the second major music festival to be hosted on Randall’s Island this year, following in the footsteps of Governors Ball. Curating an enticing lineup is obviously crucial for developing a festival but, the atmosphere that is fostered will shape the audience and the longevity of a festival. Panorama excelled at creating a laidback, spirited universe, complete with a collection of activations including the 21+ area featuring cocktails by Glenfiddich, Deep Eddy Vodka and Hendrick’s three-story cocktail bar. The Lab, powered by HP, was a glittery haven for Instagram stars, featuring five interactive installations and a 360-degree virtual-reality theatre. Within the VIP area attendees could enjoy an exclusive lounge with cozy seating and charming décor, perfect for in between shows or even during an earlier set by Cloves or Pvris on Saturday. After a last-minute add-on, Lil Wayne ended up cancelling his Saturday set but after a powerhouse show from SZA, the crowd bounced back and was fully captivated. Veteran performer Janet Jackson closed out the hip-hop heavy day.

Sunday proved to be plagued by Panorama’s curious case of cancellations as well with rockers Greta Van Fleet backing out due to drummer Daniel Wagner’s finger injury. Luckily, Robert Delong extended his set a bit to fill the gap. Former lead singer of Talking Heads, David Byrne, gave a conceptual performance on the Panorama Stage, complete with full grey suits (it was hot…) and a plastic brain. Byrne was barefoot the entire set and the crowd could not get enough of his dance moves.

Odesza brought the electricity to The Pavilion stage right before festival favorite, The Killers, closed down the festival. Frontman and possible Ken doll Brandon Flowers had flawless vocals and high-energy, which is exactly what Panorama needed.

