The newly announced partnership between Gilt.com and Livelihood Inc. has more to give than just clothing. Founder Ashley Biden set out to create a socially and ethically conscious apparel company by supporting community revitalization.

Today, a premium collection of hoodie designs has officially become available for a limited time only exclusively on Gilt.com/Livelihood and at the Saks OFF 5TH Gilt shop on 57th Street. Customers can choose a full-zip or pullover hoodie from a selection of colors, including black, slate grey, winter white, navy, emerald and blush.

“I chose a hoodie because it is universal, [it] was once ubiquitous with the Labor Movement and is currently symbolic of important social justice movements,” said Biden in a press release.

One hundred percent of net proceeds from Gilt sales on this selection of hoodies will go directly to Livelihood’s community development initiatives, focusing first on Wilmington, Delaware, where Ashley Biden grew up, and Anacostia, District of Columbia, where she first worked as a social worker. Actress Aubrey Plaza, also a native of Delaware, shows her full support in photographed images strutting hoodies from the line on Gilt.com.

