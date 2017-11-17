Denver-based e-commerce home furnishing brand Sixpenny launched just last year, and already has a successful tour of pop-up shops under its belt. Now, following successful pop-ups in Los Angeles and New York City, Sixpenny is going back to its Denver roots. The shop is open in the Mile High City from November 2nd through December 31st. A place for shoppers to see products before purchasing them online, the shop’s Sip-N-Shop wine hours, flash sales and various events offer a unique look at the company’s vast selection of reasonably priced sofas, sectionals, arm chairs, ottomans, coffee and side tables, and more. With bonuses like free shipping, 30-day “no-fuss” returns and free, unlimited fabric and leather swatches, Sixpenny, a user-friendly retail experience unlike any other. And what’s more: they donate 6% of net proceeds to charitable partners

in the form of useful resources and supplies. Presently, their partner is Warren Village, a Denver-based non-profit organization that assists low income, single-parent families in achieving long-term economic stability.