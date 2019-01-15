Female-Centric Art in Dallas, Texas

Ida O’Keeffe: Escaping Georgia’s Shadow: Presents 50 paintings, watercolors, prints, and drawings by the overlooked but formidable sibling of modern master Georgia O’Keeffe. A highlight of the DMA-organized show—the first of its kind—is a series of six abstract lighthouse paintings. Through February 24.

Women + Design: New Works: Shows pieces by seven emerging and mid-career designers who work in various media, including commissioned works by fashion designer Iris van Herpen and artist Najla El Zein. Also featured are Katie Collins, Carrie Dickens, Genevieve Howard, Katie Stout, and Faye Toogood. Through February 17.

Women Artists in Europe from the Monarchy to Modernism: Highlights artwork in the DMA’s permanent collection, examining challenges that women artists faced through the 18th and early 20th centuries. December 22 to June 9.