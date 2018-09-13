Bauble Brilliance at St. Regis Bal Harbour

Located inside the St. Regis Bal Harbour, Chronus Lifestyle Influencer Gallery deals in billionaires’ baubles. With its unparalleled assortment of exclusive luxury watches and jewelry, the concept is designed to wow the resort’s discerning clientele who’ve been there, done that. “We have to surprise them with product,” says Proprietor David Veitsman, a New York-based gem dealer who also founded Concepts of Time, a venerable source for precious gemstones, custom haute jewelry and fine art. “The theme changes every day, and there’s new merchandise at least every four days.”

The décor alone makes them moths to the flame. Though its prime spot in the hotel’s lobby is impossible to miss, shoppers can’t help but be dazzled by real gold leaf accents and an ornate metal screen façade that encases the boutique like a jewel or exotic bird. Walls in pale gray suede provide a foil for gleaming, state-of-the-art, high-definition screens.

“We can change the mood instantly from a racetrack to the Sistine Chapel,” said Veitsman, of the impressive tech amenity standing in for wallpaper, part of his detailed buildout. “The project was three years in the making.”

Marina B—as in Bulgari—is among several limited-edition collections. Other one-off pieces include brooches that can also be worn as pendants, such as a white diamond and blue topaz seahorse. European and British designers have prominent placement, and expect to find a little bit of everything, including Stephen Webster, Massika, Pasquale Bruni, Fabergé, and Kwiat. Rebellion Timepieces, a Swiss industrialist’s passion project, is also rare here. Its Predator S watch with a smaller case and honeycomb pattern has been redesigned for three hands and a new date display.

9703 Collins Avenue; stregisbalharbour.com.