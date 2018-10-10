Get Celebrity-Approved Lashes

Celeb favorite lash spot Envious Lashes is opening up brand new digs, and it’s nothing short of fabulous. Founder and Lash Expert Clementina Richardson is relocating her NYC flagship to Bryant Park. As for what to request for lashes this season, she says, “The hottest trend right now when it comes to eyelash extensions are a mixture of volume and classic lashes, commonly known as a hybrid set. This set creates texture and depth and really helps people achieve the coveted asymmetrical, fluffy which is the look that we will definitely being seeing more of this fall.” Now we understand why Mary J. Blige, Angela Bassett, Naomi Campbell and Kate Capshaw all flock to Richardson for her lash magic. “My all-time favorite thing about lash extensions is definitely the end result and how it transforms the client’s face. Anything from a natural application to a dramatic application really makes a difference in the client’s overall appearance. The before and afters are so dramatic and extremely gratifying to see for me, as well as our clients!”