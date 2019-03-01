DuJour Celebrates Spring Cover Star Kate Beckinsale

View the gallery

This Thursday night, DuJour Publisher Jason Binn along with Whispering Angel’s Paul Chevalier celebrated DuJour‘s spring cover star Kate Beckinsale at Manhattan’s PH-D Rooftop Lounge. The magazine’s latest issue features Beckinsale, the leading actress in Amazon’s newest thriller series The Widow, donning styles from Dolce & Gabbana, Gucci, Versace, JFine and more. The flirty spread was captured by famed photographer Mark Seliger and shot at The Beekman Hotel in New York City.

At the star-studded cover party, the Oscar-nominated actress chose a black cut-out gown paired with a high ponytail, giving off an elegant yet playful vibe. Beckinsale gave interviews with Extra, Daily Mail and more. Guests enjoyed passed hors d’oeuvres and sipped Whispering Angel sparkling wine throughout the night. Notable attendees included Mark Seliger, Stephen Simbari, Richard Firshein, Jaryn Bloom and more.

