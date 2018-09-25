DuJour Celebrates Fall Cover Star Mandy Moore

View the gallery

This Monday night, DuJour Publisher Jason Binn along with Ocean Resort Casino and TAO Group celebrated fall cover star Mandy Moore at Manhattan’s trendy nightclub TAO Downtown. The magazine’s fall issue features the “This Is Us” actress at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles donning designs from Dolce & Gabbana, Proenza Schouler, Dion Lee and more.

At the star-studded New York City cover party, Moore dazzled in a structured white mini-dress and black stilettos chosen by stylist Cristina Ehrlich. The actress arrived shortly after making a guest appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. After conducting several interviews on the red carpet with the Daily Mail, People and more, she ventured downstairs to her VIP booth to enjoy the celebration.

The party was soundtracked by DJ Dimitry Mak while passed hors d’oeuvres and cocktails made their way around the room. Notable attendees included Patrick Toussaint, Ronn Torossian, Rachel Ash, Tash Qayyum, George Wayne, Marius Morariu, Myrdith Leon-McCormack, Loren Duran and more.

The Emmy nominated show “This Is Us” returns tonight, September 25.

The Emmy nominated show "This Is Us" returns tonight, September 25.