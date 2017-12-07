View the gallery

Last night at the Confidante Hotel in Miami Beach, DuJour and WellNEST, a new members-only platform for personalized health guidance, brought together art lovers, influencers, and tastemakers to toast DuJour cover star Sofia Richie and kick off Art Basel in style.

Notable attendees, including Richie’s boyfriend Scott Disick, mingled poolside with artists as Jermaine Dupri and DJ Irie provided the soundtrack. Guests also got the opportunity to receive individualized beauty consultations from celebrity facialist and WellNEST advisor Tracie Martyn, who offered tips and tailored skincare regimes. Guests sipped on Whispering Angel and superfood elixir “Basel Fuel,” created by chef Tricia Williams, a founding WellNEST practitioner and the CEO of Daily Dose and Food Matters NYC.

Guests included WellNEST’s co-CEOs, Rachel Paletsky Ash and Peder Regan, film director Michael Bay, supermodel Karolina Kurkova, actor Christian Acosta, Mayor of Miami Beach Philip Levine, artist Romero Britto, Whispering Angel’s Paul Chevalier, Elaine Wynn, Sammy Sosa and more.