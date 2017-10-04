Michael S. Smith is one of the most decorated names in interior design, so it’s no surprise that when the Obamas were in the White House, they tapped him to redesign their private quarters. Now that the Obamas have transitioned to civilian life, we are sure the former first family will call on the Architectural Digest honored designer yet again when it’s time to revamp a new home. When he isn’t color swatching and choosing furniture with the former first lady, here is where you’ll find the Santa Monica-based designer.

Cup of Joe: Bouchon Bakery in Beverly Hills has the best coffee.

Field Trip: I love taking friends to the restaurant at The Getty Museum. There is such a beautiful sunset view.

Date Night: I go to The Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel. I love the McCarthy Salad and Tortilla Soup.

Power Lunch: Michael’s in Santa Monica.

Retail Therapy: JF Chen for unique accessories and antiques.

Cocktail Hour: Tower Bar at the Sunset Hotel. I love their Paloma cocktail.