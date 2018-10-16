Top Dallas Art Exhibits to See This Season

Go Dada

Eighty-plus works of painting, sculpture and paper by Dada co-founder Jean Arp are on view at the Nasher Sculpture Center. “It’s a tremendous privilege to present Arp’s astoundingly inventive and varied works,” says Nasher curator Catherine Craft. “Experiencing the full range of his achievements reveals an artist of protean creativity.”

“The Nature of Arp” runs from September 15 to January 6.

Lasting Impressions

The late Margaret and Eugene McDermott, she a philanthropist and he a founder of Texas Instruments, powered the Dallas Museum of Art—and the city—forward throughout their lives. Margaret’s passing in May brought another gift: 32 artworks by Monet, Degas, Munch, Picasso, Braque, O’Keefe and more, including Munch’s “Thuringian Forest,” Monet’s “The Water Lily Pond” and Degas’ “Dancer with a Fan.”

“An Enduring Legacy: The Eugene and Margaret McDermott Collection of Impressionist and Modern Art” will be up through February 17.

Portrait of Jean (Hans) Arp, ca. 1926, courtesy of Stiftung Arp e.V., Berlin/Rolandswerth