Art is Taking Flight in Dallas

Formerly called the Crow Collection of Asian Art, the downtown gallery has completed an expansion and renovation that added a studio workshop, a cozy street-side terrace, improved visitor access, and a new space for its award-winning boutique of Asian goods.

The anniversary celebration welcomes Clouds and Chaos by Jacob Hashimoto, a fascinating installation of thousands of small round kites that will be on display through April 7, plus four exhibitions featuring exquisite collections of masterworks, jade, lacquer, and divine avatars in Hindu and Buddhist art.