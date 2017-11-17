Located inside the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, restaurant and supper club Rose. Rabbit. Lie. is the kind of place Jay Gatsby would frequent. With tap dancers performing on a baby grand piano and lounge singers taking center stage, it’s certainly not your typical modern-day club. Newly appointed executive chef Steven Gotham fuses old and new taste with the restaurant’s 1950s and 1960s inspired dishes. Signature menu items include caviar tacos, oysters Rockefeller, and beef Wellington. With a delectable restaurant menu and a 1920s-esque club to match, Rose. Rabbit. Lie. is in a league of its own.