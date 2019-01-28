The New Flavors of Dallas, Texas

Anchoring a residential tower in uptown, Circo Dallas boasts an Italian coastal menu, house-made pasta, and three signature dishes by famed Le Cirque founder Sirio Maccioni: Mama Egi’s spinach and buffalo ricotta ravioli, lobster and black truffle salad, and crème brûlée.

The restaurant also has an unusual twist: Circo Beach—a private club with a glass-bottomed swimming pool, cabanas, mini spa treatments, and other services—tops the ground-floor restaurant. The entire space spans 25,000 square feet.

Young restaurateur Lauren Santagati spent a couple of years negotiating the franchise deal with legendary Le Cirque chef Maccioni and his family, and another two years building it.

“After much anticipation, we are thrilled to finally welcome Dallas to our 25,000-square-foot, two-story iconic Circo,” says Santagati, CEO of White Roc Hospitality Group. “Our goal is to be a premier Dallas destination to enjoy year-round.”