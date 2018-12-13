Christie’s and zkipster Toast to The World’s Best Events

View the gallery

On Wednesday, December 12th, Christie’s Auction House and zkipster held a launch party for The World’s Best Events at Christie’s in Rockefeller Plaza, New York City. As a tribute to the best in the industry, documenting their stories through print, online and social media, 25 never-before-seen photographs from the summer’s top parties were on display. The 2018 nominees for top people, places and parties were unveiled as well.

A limited edition book titled “Inside – The World’s Best Events” was on display for the first time during the launch party. Written by Saul Taylor, one of the founding editors of Monocle Magazine, and published by David Becker and Daniel Dessauges, founders of zkipster, the book highlights three of the top events from summer 2018. Those events included Formula 1’s Monaco Grand Prix, the Long House Summer Benefit in East Hampton and the UNICEF Summer Gala in Porto Cervo. Giving readers a unique glance into the workings of some of the most famous gatherings around the world, “Inside – The World’s Best Events” features interviews and exclusive photographs shot by Heiko Prigge.

Notable attendees at this artful night included Alex Assouline, Assouline; David Becker, founder of The World’s Best Events; Jason Binn, DuJour Media Publisher; Daniel Dessauges, founder of The World’s Best Events; Danny Baez, MECA Art Fair Founder; Isabella Charlotta Poppius, Influencer; Roxanne Motamedi, The World’s Best Events; Nanda Hampe, @100gramsofsun; Rob Gregg, Designer; Ric Pipino, Celebrity Hairstylist; Heiko Prigge, Photographer; Michael Moore, Christie’s; Saul Taylor; Tenzin Wild, The Last Magazine; among others.

