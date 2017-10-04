DuJour Navigation

Fashion-Forward Siblings

Meet two new brands out of Houston, Chris Gramer and Mirth, who keep it in the family

Written by Editors of DuJour

Two new Houston apparel brands are serving up comfort-friendly fashion with a side of sibling rivalry; Chris Gramer, the brainchild of three sisters who left corporate jobs, will launch this fall with a line of structural, draped designs made with super-soft crepe fabric. “Everyone should consider asymmetry,” says forward-thinking designer Christine Lee, who brought on her sisters Merrie Lee, who handles logistics and Grace Lee, who oversees sales. While their skill sets vary, the sisters share a sisterly bond when it comes to fashion. “Sometimes we show up to work in the same clothes top to bottom, and then it becomes a day of ‘who wore it best?’” says Lee.

Houston caftan makers Mirth will release a collection of tops for the first time this fall. Launched in 2016 by sisters Katie and Erin McClure, Mirth specializes in ethically sourced super-breathable cotton, “Made with handwoven fabric, [the tops] are meant to transition from summer into fall,” says Katie. The McClure sisters donate five percent of profits to education in Bagru, India.

