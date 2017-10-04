Two new Houston apparel brands are serving up comfort-friendly fashion with a side of sibling rivalry; Chris Gramer, the brainchild of three sisters who left corporate jobs, will launch this fall with a line of structural, draped designs made with super-soft crepe fabric. “Everyone should consider asymmetry,” says forward-thinking designer Christine Lee, who brought on her sisters Merrie Lee, who handles logistics and Grace Lee, who oversees sales. While their skill sets vary, the sisters share a sisterly bond when it comes to fashion. “Sometimes we show up to work in the same clothes top to bottom, and then it becomes a day of ‘who wore it best?’” says Lee.

Houston caftan makers Mirth will release a collection of tops for the first time this fall. Launched in 2016 by sisters Katie and Erin McClure, Mirth specializes in ethically sourced super-breathable cotton, “Made with handwoven fabric, [the tops] are meant to transition from summer into fall,” says Katie. The McClure sisters donate five percent of profits to education in Bagru, India.