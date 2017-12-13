Caroline Harper-Knapp’s Guide to Houston

Houstonian Caroline Harper-Knapp spent nearly a decade in fashion as a buyer for Neiman Marcus and Gilt Group. Then in 2014 she started her own online platform, House of Harper, which today draws nearly 100,000 page views a month with its winning blend of style, travel and parenthood-related content. Here’s where you’ll find her when she’s not having it all.

Power Lunch: I love La Table. It’s conveniently close to home and the kids’ school, so it’s easy to sneak away for

a healthy bite. The atmosphere is fantastic as well.

Cocktail Hour: As a mom of two littles (Knox, 4, and Andrew, 2), cocktail hour is typically spent sipping wine with my husband on our patio after we put the boys to bed. If I do get out for a date night or girls’ night, Le Colonial is a great spot to grab dinner and a drink at the bar.

Retail Therapy: The Webster opened in the Galleria, and it’s so fun to browse all the latest trends. I love their merchandising and displays!

Date Night: We typically go for sushi or somewhere that isn’t as family-friendly on our date nights. Kata Robata is our go-to, but my new favorite is Yauatcha. The dumplings are to die for.

Hidden Gem: The Vintage Contessa, which sells authentic vintage luxury handbags and fine jewelry, is tucked in a discreet, high-security office building—where all of your Chanel and Hèrmes dreams await!