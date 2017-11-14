This November, the highly anticipated Cachet Boutique Hotel will open its doors in New York City. An escape from the bustle of Times Square, the luxury hotel boasts 2,000 square feet of outdoor and indoor gardens and decor by fashion designer Jay Godfrey. The urban oasis combines New York glamour with Asian influence, creating innovative accommodations that provide a contemporary respite for world travelers and New Yorkers alike. Cachet will feature two exclusive restaurants by celebrity restaurateur Chef David Laris: EDEN Local, a farm-to-table concept, and Bellbrook, a modern bistro serving reimagined takes on Asian classics. The hotel will also bring the iconic Playboy Club back to NYC, with the nightclub opening slated for early 2018.