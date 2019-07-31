Here’s Where to Sleep in Style

A new hotel is looking to make its mark this summer. Serving as the hospitality anchor to the Allen Center, the C. Baldwin will debut downtown with surely as much gravitas as its namesake, the “Mother of Houston” herself, Charlotte Baldwin Allen. Featuring more than 350 luxuriously appointed rooms designed by Lauren Rottet, and photography and artwork curated by Elizabeth Conley, the minimalist palette creates a sleek and sophisticated stay. Thanks to amenities that include more than 14,000 square feet of meeting space, a nail salon, and a restaurant created by Top Chef Masters winner Chris Cosentino, this boutique destination is certain to become a fixture on the Houston hospitality scene.