Italian luxury brand Bulgari has made a triumphant return to where it all began 45 years ago; New York City. Their flagship store reopened on Fifth Avenue earlier this month. To celebrate the occasion, an exclusive jewelry capsule collection is available for purchase, inspired by the beginning of Bulgari’s relationship with New York in the 1970s. The 33 masterworks are a collaboration between the vibrancy of Rome and the avant-garde essence of Manhattan.

The architectural design concept of the flagship was established by influential architect Peter Marino, whose client list includes buildings across the globe for Louis Vuitton, Hublot, Dior, Giorgio Armani, Barneys, and Sotheby’s. It is a restyling of the store that first opened in 1989, which now highlights 308 square meters of the façade of the Crown Building. The entrance to the store is a replica of the Condotti door, which is often incorporated into storefronts of the most prominent luxury brands.

Reminiscent of the layout of Italian theaters, the store’s interior is as extravagant as the exterior. The mezzanine floor transforms into a balcony, allowing customers to experience the beauty of the store itself, in addition to Bulgari’s exceptional jewels. The VIP area on the same floor simulates that of the Salottino Taylor, the lounging room on Via Condotti in Rome where Elizabeth Taylor escaped from paparazzi through a secret door at the Palazzo. The 1960s-inspired interior design of the room features vintage armchairs like those designed by Osvaldo Borsani, in addition to onyx coffee tables and exquisite carpets. Bulgari is back and better than ever.