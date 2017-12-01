What better way to kick off the holiday season than heading to Art Basel Miami Beach, where the weather is warm and the parties are lit. Next week, the sprawling fair will take over South Beach, attracting not only world’s top gallerists and collectors, but also crowds of globetrotters and socialites who come for the art but stay for the festivities. With that said, there are a lot of parties to get through in only a few days, so without further ado, we present to you the best parties to see and be seen (and Instagram) at Art Basel Miami Beach 2017.

Amex Platinum Takeover of the EDITION

While Amex Platinum has swiftly earned a reputation for larger-than-life activations, the card is poised to outdo itself this time around. Besides taking over the entire Miami Beach EDITION with fitness classes, beauty services and art installations, Amex Platinum will throw a blowout party featuring a surprise musical guest. While the performer hasn’t been announced yet, judging by boldfaced names already involved – Virgil Abloh reportedly designed the set for the party – one can assume that they’re not cutting any corners when it comes to talent.

December 7 at Miami Beach EDITION

Artsy presented by Gucci

The modern-day Medicis of the fashion world, Gucci is known for supporting the work of artists and visionaries. So when it comes to the world’s largest art fair, they don’t mess around. This season they’ve teamed up with Artsy to take over the historic Bath Club in South Beach and feature the works of artists such as Samara Golden, Jillian Mayer, Maria Nepomuceno and FlucT. The exhibit opens to the public on Thursday, December 7 with a private viewing the night before with a performance by Devonte Hynes.

December 6 at Bath Club

The Ball of Eden

Make a toast with Perrier-Jouët at the champagne brand’s immersive “Ball of Eden” experience, featuing a special performance by Ellie Goulding. If last year’s event, which included a dramatic reading by Sarah Jessica Parker of a W.H. Auden poem, is any indication, this garden of eden is sure to be out of this world.

December 7 at 1111 Lincoln Road

Prada x Double Club Miami

Not much is known about this enigmatic pop-up other that it will take place at the Prada Double Club, an immersive experience by monumental artist Carsten Höller.

December 5 – 7 at Ice Palace Studios

Marco de Vincenzo

Marco de Vincenzo and The Webster will host a cocktail party to celebrate the exclusive collection in collaboration with the artist, Agostino Iacurci on December 7th from 7 to 9 pm at The Webster Hotel. Invite only.

December 7 at The Webster

W Mag x Oliver Peoples Lunch

W magazine and Oliver Peoples are teaming up to celebrate the next wave of collectors in art, fashion, and design in Miami. The lunch will take place at the beachfront Nautilus Hotel, which will also be playing host to various parties all week.

December 7 at the Nautilus Hotel

Surface Magazine x EMP

Surface Magazine is teaming up with chef Daniel Humm and his dream team from Eleven Madison Park to create a two-day, invite-only lunch and dinner series on December 4th and 5th.

December 4 – 5 at a private residence

Rochambeau Spring/Summer 2018 Collection Debut

The boys behind Rochambeau, one of today’s most buzzed-about streetwear brands, is taking New York street style to Miami. Teaming up with The Webster, they’ll debut their Spring/Summer 2018 collection with onsite customizations available.

December 7 at The Webster

The Impossible Collection of Warhol Book Launch

If anyone knew how to throw a party, it was Andy Warhol. So while it may not be exactly like Studio 54, Assouline’s book launch for the new tome The Impossible Collection of Warhol at W South Beach Is not to be missed.

December 7 at the W Hotel

Moschino Miami 2017

If the invite is any indication, Jeremy Scott’s annual Art Basel party is going to be “DECADENT.” Expect loud colors and dancing into the night at this annual tradition, which will take place at Eden Roc hotel with music courtesy of TIDAL.

December 7 at Eden Roc