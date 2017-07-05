Barbara Glass’s Guide to Aspen

From penthouses to country clubs, Barbara Glass’s interiors are some of the stateliest that this snowcapped community has to offer. But when she wants to get out, here’s where this creative spirit heads.

Cup of Joe: I love the open kitchen and chic industrial design at Victoria + Co. on Durant Street. You can’t beat the café’s proximity to the mountain, and its coffee is the best in town.

Cocktail Hour: The Little Nell has an incredible wine list and I can bring my pug Willie into the dog-friendly lounge.



Retail Therapy: I always stop into Paris Underground for vintage French furniture, lighting and accessories—every piece is unique.

Field Trip: Because the Aspen Art Museum is free, it’s easy to pop in for a few minutes and visit a single room. If you have time, spend an afternoon on the gorgeous roof deck and lunch at SO Café.

Date Night: The Wild Fig’s bistro walls and lighting make it intimate and charming at night. I recommend the Fish in a Bag seasoned with herbes de Provence. It’s simple and delicious.

