See The Atlantis Window Display at Saks Fifth Avenue

The holiday season may have come and gone but the allure of window décor in department stores never truly disappears. To kick off the New Year in style, Saks Fifth Avenue has teamed up with major hotel, Atlantis Paradise Island in the Bahamas, marking the department store’s first collaboration with a resort destination. The luxe retailer unveiled six Atlantis-themed window displays on January 3 at its midtown Manhattan location and to say they are a visual paradise is an understatement.

Each window is inspired by the resort’s “Bahamas at Heart” brand evolution, aimed to emulate the traditions, culture and spirit of the culture and the resort’s 7,000+ Bahamian staff. The names for each of the window designs include the following: The Archipelago, The Cove, Junkanoo, Marine Habitat, Aquaventure and Atlantis Beach. Design elements range from 150 conch shells in the Archipelago window to a surfboard custom-designed by Lulu DK and created by Jada McNeil of Nusa Indah Surfboards. There is authentic representation of the beautiful resort and its surroundings depicted in each of the six windows.

As an additional creative initiative, the collaboration will feature in-store activations on January 10, 11 and 12. The series of events will speak to the soul and essence of Atlantis Paradise Island, allowing attendees to get an inside look and feel at the culture of the resort.

In-store events will include the following:

Bahamian Gelato by Chef Wayne Moncur, Founder of “Sun & Ice” at Atlantis: Shoppers can savor authentic “farm to table” Bahamian gelato and sorbet, inspired by the warm tropical climate in the Bahamas. Enjoy unconventional fusing of local fruits and flavors, including teas, herbs, seeds and spices.

Cocktails & Mocktails by One of Atlantis’ Mixologists: Indulge in some of the resort’s signature Bahamian drinks, developed by their team of master mixologists.

Authentic Bahamian Music: Local Bahamian drummer Jean Joseph (also known as “DJ Turbulence”) will perform the most iconic island tunes for guests at this event.

Visit Saks Fifth Avenue at 611 Fifth Avenue in New York City until January 16 to view the Atlantis Paradise Island window displays. In-store activations will be held on the 5th floor.

Photo credit: Luis Guillén