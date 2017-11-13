Driving an Aston Martin down Ocean Drive is a thrill that might only be surpassed by taking up residence in one of the luxury car company’s new condos. The Aston Martin Residences broke ground in downtown Miami in the fall and the 66-story waterfront tower is expected to be completed in 2021. Simon Sproule, Aston Martin’s vice president and chief marketing officer, said: “Aston Martin is on a growth trajectory globally and across the United States. Our partnership with G&G Business Developments forms an important part of that growth story and of our desire to bring our brand to new audiences across the world.” The price of a condo ranges from $600,000 to $50 million and the complex will feature a fitness center overlooking the ocean, virtual golf room, art gallery and two cinemas, as well as a full-service spa, a beauty salon and, of course, a garage.