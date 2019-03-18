Celebrating How Design Shaped Aspen

The entire city of Aspen is celebrating Bauhaus design in 2019. Throughout the year, Aspen Historical Society’s Wheeler/Stallard Museum will mount a new exhibition, “Bayer & Bauhaus: How Design Shaped Aspen.” The retrospective will delve into the profound, though often unnoticed, influence of Herbert Bayer’s work on the tony Rocky Mountain town. The never-before-exhibited Bayer Collection offers a unique view into his extensive works—both fine art and commercial—sharing Bayer’s lasting impact through sketch studies, original prints, architectural drawings, graphic design works, and historical photographs. The show is being presented as part of a community-wide celebration of the centenary of the German art school Bauhaus.