Get a Taste of Antarctica in The Big Apple

Autumn’s crimson leaves have begun to fall from their branches; Halloween costumes have been packed away; and temperatures continue to dip lower and lower, which can only mean one thing: winter is coming. With colder days quickly approaching, perhaps it’s time to embrace the looming season instead of fervently trying to avoid it. Luckily, Arlo Hotels is here to help, thanks to their latest pop-up: Arlo Arctica.

The immersive experience aims to transport visitors to early 1900s Antarctica as a tribute to Sir Ernest Shackleton’s legendary expedition to the South Pole. A partnership between Shackleton Whisky and Symmetry Labs, the Arlo Hotels’ indoor and outdoor spaces are being transformed to embody the rugged landscapes of the vastly white continent. Guests can expect plenty of whimsical touches, such as enchanting heated ice huts, carefully curated cocktails, plush shearling blankets, and on-the-hour snow flurries to create the ultimate arctic escape, right in the heart of Manhattan.

The activation launched at Arlo NoMad last week, and the hotel’s BARlo Terrace has already been outfitted with Shackleton artifacts, intricate ice sculptures, and winter-inspired furnishings like plaid throws and twinkling string lights. Guests can sample one of the signature tipples, like the 88 Degrees South made with Shackleton Whisky, fresh citrus, and Angostura bitters. Or snack on a slice of South Pole pizza, topped with Béchamel sauce, fontina cheese, onions, and pancetta. Afterwards, head up to The Heights rooftop bar, perched 31 stories over Midtown and get cozy in one of the two heated ice huts, which offer guests unparalleled views of the Empire State Building.

“Arlo’s goal is to create an imaginative platform that inspires exploration for our guests,” said Javier Egipciaco, Managing Director of Arlo Hotels. “Arlo Arctica is an unexpected but authentic experience, challenging the preconceived notions of a city hotel stay. We’re thrilled to be able to offer this unique pop-up in partnership with Shackleton Whisky.”

The experience will officially debut at the hotel brand’s second New York City location, Arlo SoHo, on December 1 in The Courtyard. The outdoor hangout’s autumnal greenhouses will be replaced with similar ice huts, and visitors will be able to relish falling snow every hour, on the hour. The specially curated Arlo Arctica menu will also be available in The Courtyard, and both pop-up events will run through March 2019.

According to lore, Shackleton commissioned 25 cases of whisky for his men during his now-iconic 1907 expedition. Three were left behind, and 11 preserved bottles were recovered a century later from beneath the ice of his original basecamp. World-renowned Master Blender Richard Paterson conducted a painstaking analysis of the antique spirit and recreated the blend, launching Shackleton Whisky in the process.

Both Arlo Hotels and Shackleton are catered to the modern explorer, and the Arlo Arctica partnership celebrates this spirit of adventure just the same. Andrew Meissner, Shackleton Brand Manager, says of the partnership, “Through this collaboration, we are able to bring this concept to life and provide a unique experience to adventure enthusiasts and whisky drinkers alike, looking for the best outdoor experiences.”

Of course, the lifestyle boutique hotel brand is no stranger to hosting innovative events that surprise and delight its guests. “It’s fun to see Arlo creating a name for itself in the interactive hospitality sphere,” said Hannah Redfield, Director of Public Relations at Arlo Hotels. “This summer, we hosted Camp Arlo, complete with a boozy ice cream cart, and then it was Arlo Orchards, an apple-picking experience in the heart of Manhattan. Arlo Arctica is just the next piece of the narrative we’re building for ourselves as leaders in creating engaging, memorable stays for our guests.”

Main image credit: Nikki Vanco