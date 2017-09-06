As the head of Adam Miller Group, P.C., the go-to real estate law firm based out of Bridgehampton, Adam Miller knows the East End. When he first made the move from Manhattan 10 years ago, Miller aimed to combine his large firm experience with localized knowledge, providing a niche, top-tier experience for the area’s high-net-worth clients. Since then, the firm has acted as counsel on over $2 billion in real estate transactions. Says Miller, “The really important thing for me is big firm experience but local expertise.” Miller has partnered with Brian Desesa, who brings a specialization in land use and 10 years of experience on the Southampton town zoning board, of which he is now Vice Chair. Having lived and worked on transactions in both Manhattan and the Hamptons, which does Miller prefer? “The Hamptons,” he says, “I find it to be much more personal. [Clients] are often more engaged in this process because they’re not passing this on to some associate who is handling that business. I enjoy it here because it’s just easier to transact business that way, to meet people. Whereas in the city, most of the day is spent in a high rise.” After a decade of living and working on the luxe Long Island enclave, Miller has discovered some top-notch places for everything from a business lunch to a mid-week meditation. We tapped the attorney for his list of the very best local spots.

Cup of Joe: Jack’s Stir Brew Coffee in Amagansett for the real rocket fuel. However, since my office is so close to Starbucks in Bridgehampton, every day at around 3 pm I treat everyone to an afternoon cup to keep them on their toes.

Power Lunch: Candy Kitchen. Old school. Chicken over Greek (no onions). Estia’s and Pierre’s are certainly in my rotation.

Cocktail Hour: The Beacon in the summer. Since my client is the owner, there is always a warm seat for me.

Retail Therapy: I enjoy doing a round of retail therapy in East Hampton. On the weekends I take my two daughters and we can always find something to buy. Sometimes, it’s a book at BookHampton, sometimes a pair of workout shorts at Lulu. James Perse and Varvatos are a must.

Feild Trip: LongHouse Reserve, which is very close to my house. I can go there to meditate.

Date Night: East Hampton Grill. The food is so consistent even in the winter. My birthday is in February and the fire makes it cozy and warm.

Hidden Gem: The beaches anywhere along Napeague. It’s where I proposed to my fiancée.