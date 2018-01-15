The Winter X Games, presented by ESPN, are returning to Aspen, Colorado’s Buttermilk Mountain from January 25-28. Combining the excitement of action sports with talented musicians, the X Games are a four-day festival experience like no other.

The newest ticket option available for the X Games is geared towards music fans who appreciate the finer things in life. For the first time, a Diamond Club ticket will give fans exclusive four-day access into the Platinum tower, a multi-level, heated lounge. The uber-luxe lounge will offer complimentary refreshments, snacks and of course, spectacular views of the sports competitions.

Diamond Club ticket holders will also have access to athlete meet and greets, behind-the-scenes tours, and priority seating for the musical performances held at the X Games GEICO Music Stage. This year, performers include Martin Garrix, Method Man & Redman, LCD Soundsystem and Marshmello.

The Diamond Club ticket option allows you to observe the adrenaline-infused snowboarding, skiing and snowmobile competitions from the comfort of a premium viewing tent followed by some of the most influential musical acts, making for a culturally diverse weekend.

For more ticketing information, concert details and travel options for the 2018 X Games, click here.